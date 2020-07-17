Thursday July 16, 2020 – Renowned political analyst, Mutahi Ngunyi, has stirred social media after referring to Deputy President William Ruto as the new lord of poverty.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Mutahi claimed that the DP was sabotaging President Uhuru Kenyatta by sponsoring youths to protest over the kazi mtaani project launched by the Head of State.

Ngunyi said that Ruto was not interested in uplifting the living standards of the so-called hustlers as he champions.

“Why did the hustler buy benches to be placed at jobless corners?”

“Why not buy hospital beds from the youth, the way President Kenyatta did?”

“And why sponsor youth riots on Mombasa road over fake kazi mtaani payments?”

“Answer: lord of the hustle is the new lord of poverty,”Mutahi said.

Mutahi is among political analysts who have been hired by the deep state to pour cold water and damage Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST