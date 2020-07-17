Friday July 17, 2020 – Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has ordered investigations into Lancet Laboratories after they offered contradictory COVID19 tests.

Last week , 17 students and staff of St Andrew`s School Turi were tested by Lancet Kenya and reported to have contracted the novel coronavirus and later when the samples were taken and tested at Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), the 17 were declared COVID19 free.

Speaking in Nakuru on Thursday, Kagwe directed the medical board to immediately commence investigations on laboratories producing unclear results and advised Kenyans to stay away from such health care facilities.

“It is true that there is one lab, specifically Lancet that carried out these tests that eventually turned from positive to negative.”

“It is also the same lab that had also tested a group of people in Nairobi that also had the same circumstance,” Kagwe said.

“The Ministry will take its measures… we have asked our board to review that particular laboratory.”

“But what I would like to urge is that if a lab has got all these unclear results, don’t go there.”

“Why are you going to a lab that you know has been giving information that may not be clear,” Kagwe added.

The CS assured Kenyans that such laboratories are facing closure should they be found to have violated rules and regulations imposed by the Government through the Ministry of Health.

The Kenyan DAILY POST