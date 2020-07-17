Friday July 17, 2020 – ANC party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has dashed the hopes of Deputy President William Ruto of there ever being a possible partnership between them ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

This is after he dumped him for President UHURU Kenyatta.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mudavadi, through Deputy Party leader, Ayub Savula, warned ANC MPs against associating themselves with Ruto for obvious reasons.

He instead asked them to support Uhuru’s agenda both in and outside Parliament.

The resolution was arrived at after an ANC Parliamentary Group meeting.

“We resolved that our focus will be to strengthen Mudavadi as the strongest Presidential candidate in Western to go out and form coalitions with other communities so that he can ascend to power,” Savula stated.

Both Uhuru loyalists and Ruto’s allies have been courting Mudavadi in the hope of bagging the vote rich Western Kenya region.

This comes even as Mudavadi has been having it very rough from security agencies.

Last week, he was barred by police from meeting Luhya leaders to push for the much elusive Luhya unity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST