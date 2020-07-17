Friday, July 17, 2020 – A married teacher and former beauty queen has been sentenced to 2 years in prison for sending her nude photos to her student.

Ramsey BethAnn Bearse, who won theMiss Kentucky beauty pageant in 2014, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct in December 2019 after claiming that they were meant for her husband.

The 29 year old, who was arrested in December 2018 after the boy’s parents found the inappropriate photos on his phone, was sentenced on Tuesday.

She was also sentenced to an additional 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender for life.

The former Science teacher ‘took full responsibility’ for her actions while pleading guilty.

“Since I am the adult, and he was just a teenager, it is my fault, and I accept full blame for the situation,”

“So that’s how I’m guilty of this crime. I messed up big-time.” She said.

