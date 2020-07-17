Friday July 17, 2020 – Chief Justice David Maraga has told the newly sworn Auditor General, Nancy Gathungu, to expect numerous hurdles as she executes her duty as the Government‘s chief accounting officer.

Speaking when he swore her in at the Judiciary on Friday, Maraga warned Gathungu that in the course of her job, she will step on many toes.

The CJ assured her of his full support and advised her to be firm and stand her ground while executing her duties.

“The appointment to the office you are assuming today is not only honorable but very important.”

“From now, you will be the ‘Wanjiku’s’ eye.”

“The duty to protect theft of the public resources falls on the office you have been appointed for.”

“I am glad that you have been in this office and so build on the knowledge that you have acquired.”

“You may step on toes, some of them very thick but you are required to discharge your duties without fear or favor,” Maraga said.

Gathungu, who succeeded Edward Ouko whose term in office ended last year in August, vowed to hit the ground running, pledging to clear the audit backlog.

“I am assuming office at challenging times owing to the gap that existed between the expiry of the term of my former colleague and predecessor and my recruitment.”

“This has occasioned a backlog of audit reports spanning a period of 11 months,” she said

The Kenyan DAILY POST