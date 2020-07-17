JOB DESCRIPTION

JOB TITLE :KEY CONTROLLER

DIVISION : ADMINISTRATION

DEPARTMENT : SECURITY

REPORTS TO : SENIOR SECURITY OFFICER

JOB SUMMARY

Responsible for ensuring overall keys management in the security of the Organization, clients, and personnel.

MAIN ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Reporting to Senior Security Officer, Key Controllers will have the following roles and responsibilities:

Ensuring the Senior Security Officer is fully briefed on any pertinent matters.

Prepares reports documenting all significant events and lost or found property, security lapses and safety hazards.

Protecting people, property, information, and Organization reputation.

Overseeing security services offered to clients, and key management as required from time to time.

Handle keys complaints and unusual/critical event information to the appropriate personnel immediately.

Detect, analyze and alert relevant personnel regarding any adverse conditions to the institution and its employees.

Ensure the wall-mounted key cabinets are properly arranged and provide the ability to identify and locate each of the keys quickly, and to identify keys which are missing or have not been returned.

Provide keys and access to high-security or hazardous areas should have the approval of the manager that “owns” that area in addition to the employee’s supervisor.

Issue/receive keys to/from individual staff of the respective department with official identification badge.

Ensure All keys to have a unique key identifier and serial number. The serial number of each key and number of keys issued to an employee should be recorded on the Key register book.

Report immediately Employee that fails to return keys at the time of their departure.

Ensure key register is neat and updated and prepare security incident report on lost, misplaced or stolen keys daily.

Prepare a written security report anytime that a security officer unlocks a door to provide emergency access or whenever an emergency key box is used.

Any other duty as may be assigned by the Senior Security Officer from time to time.

Qualifications, Skills & Experience

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Mean Grade C – (Minus) or its equivalent qualification.

Proficiency in computer skills including Microsoft Office.

At least two years working experience in a similar position with reputable security firms or public institution.

Knowledge on handling key management.

Medically and physically fit with excellent observation skills, good hearing and vision.

Excellent communication and reporting skills, both spoken and written, fluent in English and Kiswahili.

Keen attention to details and meticulous with record keeping.

Ability to work under pressure for extended hours.

Highly disciplined and of impeccable character.

