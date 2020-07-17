Friday, July 17, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the Government on Wednesday to buy 500 locally manufactured beds from two youthful artisans in Ginthunguri, Kiambu County.

The two artisans identified as Mungai Gathogo 26, and Joseph Muhinja, 35, will make a whooping Sh32.5 million for the beds.

The President also dispatched the President’s Delivery Unit (PDU) to Githunguri to assess the beds and confirm the viability of the order.

“I have been sent by His Excellency the President to congratulate the young innovators and to confirm the government’s commitment to support local innovations and products by providing a market for our own under the Buy-Kenya-Build-Kenya policy,” said PDU Secretary, Andrew Wakahiu.

However, this has not gone down well with a section of Kenyans after a Juja based artisan by the name, Meshack Otieno, whose beds went viral was snubbed in the tender.

Actually, Mechack’s beds seem to be of superior quality than the ones the artisans in Githunguri are manufacturing.

See the beds from the two manufacturers and reaction below.

Meschack Otieno’s bed.

The Githunguri youth’s bed.

