Thursday, July 16, 2020 – Kenyan lawyer, Ceda Ogada, has been named the new Secretary of Funds and the Director of the Secretary’s Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

Ogada is expected to begin his work in that capacity on September 1st, 2020 according to a statement by IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva

“Ceda has outstanding institutional knowledge, strategic and intellectual heft, and people leadership.”

“His unparalleled ability to bring people together, combined with his profound appreciation of the Fund’s institutional history and legal principles, as well as strong service orientation, will help the Fund to even more effectively serve our member countries in a very challenging economic environment,” Georgieva said.

Ogada joined the IMF’s Legal Department in 1999 and rose through the ranks to become Deputy General Counsel in 2014.

During his time at the global institution, Ogada has played a key role in areas such as advising on the governance of the fund, on country operations, helping to develop fund policies and implementation guidance and providing technical assistance to member countries.

He takes over from Mr. Jianhai Lin, who is headed for retirement.

This comes as Kenya is pushing for Sports CS Ambassador Amina Mohamed to be appointed the World Trade Organisation’s Director-General.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.