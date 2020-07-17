Friday, July 17, 2020 – Kenya has recorded 389 new Covid-19 cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 12, 062.

Speaking on Friday from Murang’a County, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections were discovered in 3, 545 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

At the same time, the CS said that 385 of the new patients are Kenyans, whereas four are foreigners with 260 being males and 129 female.

The youngest new patient is a 5 month old baby, whereas the oldest is aged 95 years old.

On a sad note, five more patients succumbed to the virus, pushing Kenya’s death toll to 222.

CS Kagwe revealed that four of the deceased had underlying medical conditions- mostly diabetes and/or hypertension.

Nairobi County is still leading with 6,671 cases, Mombasa (1,794), Kiambu (666) and Murang’a coming in at number 23 with only 17 cases.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan Government has sought the services of 20 Cuban doctors to help in managing the Covid19 pandemic in the country as cases continue to rise.

The doctors will arrive in the country on Friday (today) evening and will be stationed at the Kenyatta University Hospital for 6 months.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.