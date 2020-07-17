Friday July 17, 2020 – Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has revealed that Mt Kenya had already lined up President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successor as the Head of State approaches the end of his second term in 2022.

This follows his meeting with other Mt. Kenya bigwigs at PanAfric Hotel on July 8th which was convened by National Assembly Speaker, Justin Muturi.

“People want to believe that we do not have a successor.”

“We have it covered. I am saying ‘we’ because I am one of them.”

“We are many leaders.”

“The only difference is that we are not politicizing it because it is now time for President Uhuru to do his work.”

“We are only strategizing.”

“The meeting we had can actually produce a very able leader, someone who has been elected by the people and not selected in a boardroom,” Kabogo revealed.

He added that another key issue discussed was the development agenda and sharing of revenue.

He went on to urge the President to focus on fighting corruption rather than completing his Big 4 Agenda because his tenure was elapsing.

Kabogo argued that Kenyatta will leave Kenya a very rich country with proceeds of corruption from convicted suspects directed towards development.

“If I were Uhuru, I would do my things quietly and differently, not the way they are being done now.”

“The president needs to worry about his legacy because this ranting and back and forth is not worth it,” he urged.

Uhuru has in many occasions reiterated his stance, insisting that he will retire in 2022 with analysts arguing that there is no leader from the region capable of filling Kenyatta’s shoes.

