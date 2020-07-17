Position: Digital Marketing Intern

Job Description

Are you a lady or a gentleman of true grit? Would you like to start a journey of infinite possibilities in the world of business? We are looking for you to fill these key role:

Responsibilities:

Design and oversee all aspects of our digital marketing department Develop and monitor campaign budgets.

Content creation.

Plan and manage our social media platforms.

Prepare accurate reports on our marketing campaign’s overall performance. Identify the latest trends and technologies affecting our industry.

Evaluate important metrics that affect our website traffic, service quotas, and target audience.

Improve our corporate image

Work with your team to brainstorm new and innovative growth strategies.

Qualifications

Strong communication skills both oral and written.

A positive can-do attitude and a passion for the field of interest.

Must be exceptionally self-disciplined and have a very strong work ethic. Strong problem-solving skills, with a bias to a sense of urgency.

Proactive, entrepreneurial and ability to sacrifice to deliver excellent results. Personal qualities of integrity, initiative, and commitment to the company’s principles.

How to apply

Short listing will be on ‘first-come’ basis.

No fee is payable by candidates at any point of the recruitment process. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Interested candidates should send their applications to resourcing@shopit.co.ke