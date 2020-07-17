Thursday July 16, 2020 – Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has urged Nairobi Metropolitan Service Director General, Mohamed Badi, to stop pretending that he is fighting cartels in the busy metropolis.

Over the last 100 days since Badi took control of the busy city, there has been improvement in service delivery and Nairobians are happy.

However, Sonko, who is battling several corruption cases in court, is not impressed by how the NMS boss is operating.

On Thursday, Sonko mockingly asked Major General Badi to act with speed to reclaim public land in South C where a private developer is building a mall.

“Being silent is not being foolish.”

“I have just seen some busybodies trying to play bad politics and blame games on the grabbed Highridge public hospital land and other grabbed public utilities in Westlands constituency,” Sonko said.

The grabbed South C land is in Mugoya Estate and was earmarked for the construction of an ECDE centre/ children’s playground.

“They should also go to South C where a businessman from Northeastern is constructing a mall on County land earmarked for a nursery school and public playground,” Sonko said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST