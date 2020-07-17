Friday, 17 July 2020 – Former K24 TV anchor, Betty Kyallo, has disclosed why her marriage with Dennis Okari flopped.

Speaking to Radio Maisha presenter, Billy Mily, on his YouTube channel, Betty said that when she was getting married to Okari, she was young and didn’t see the meaning of marriage back then.

The faded media personality further added that she is now a grown woman and she knows what she wants after her first marriage flopped.

“But right now, I have grown as a woman.”

“I understand myself and I now know what I want,” she said.

Betty disclosed that she is ready to mend her ways and find a man to put a ring on her finger but she is not in a hurry to do so.

“I’m ready to mend my ways so I also get my ring.”

“But now, I’m not in a hurry.”

“Whoever God will send my way is who I will settle with,” she added.

The mother of one further revealed that contrary to what people think, she is happy that Okari found another lady and always wishes him well in his marriage.

She also advised ladies against rushing into marriage saying,

“My advice is, if you do not want to get married, take your time.”

“It’s your life, live at your own pace.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST