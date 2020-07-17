Friday July 17, 2020 – The Global Vaccine Alliance has announced the date when Kenyans will get a coronavirus vaccine.

GAVI, as it is commonly known, funds immunization in developing countries and Kenya is among those countries.

In a statement to the press on Friday, GAVI experts said a vaccine will be available next year but health workers will get priority.

Gavi said 75 countries have volunteered to buy their own vaccines and also support 90 lower income countries.

This will be done through the Covax Facility, a Gavi mechanism to guarantee rapid, fair and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines worldwide.

“Covax is the only truly global solution to the Covid-19 pandemic,”

“For the vast majority of countries, whether they can afford to pay for their doses or require assistance, it means receiving a guaranteed share of doses.”

“They will not be pushed to the back of the queue, as we saw during the H1N1 pandemic a decade ago,” Gavi CEO, Dr Seth Berkley, said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST