Thursday, July 16, 2020 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, has blocked the prosecution of Omar Lali over the death of his girlfriend, the late Keroche heiress, Tecra Muigai.

Instead, the DPP has requested for an open inquest and as a result, Lali has been discharged and set at liberty.

This comes days after Lali, 54, was charged with murder before Principal Magistrate Allab Temba via a video link.

Tecra, whose mother is the Chief Executive Officer of Keroche Breweries, died in May from injuries sustained in what was said to be a fall from a staircase in the house she was sharing with Lali on April 27th.

Siaya Senator, James Orengo, who is Tecra’s family lawyer, said that they were satisfied with the decision to charge Lali with murder.

Lamu Magistrate Allab Temba said that homicide detectives have 24 hours to present Lali to the High Court in Garsen to have him take plea for murder.

“I allowed the decision by the DPP to be taken to the next stage for murder plea taking.”

“The court closed the miscellaneous Criminal application and directed the Homicide detectives to present Omar Lali Omar to the High Court at Garsen within 24 hours to take the murder plea or if unable to present him within 24 hours to give him Police Bond,” Temba stated.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.