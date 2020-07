Thursday, July 16, 2020 – DCI detectives have arrested 4 suspects who are behind kidnappings and robbery in Central region.

According to information shared by DCI, the 4 suspects kidnap and rob suspects off their valuables.

One of the suspects by the name Jane Macharia, has been arrested before over robbery related charges, including an incident where a man was caught on CCTV being robbed at gun point in an ATM.

Here’s a tweet by DCI.

|SANITIZING THE STREETS|

Four Robbery with Violence suspects who have been terrorizing residents in the Central Region by Kidnapping and robbing them of their valuables were yesterday arrested following a manhunt launched by @DCI_Kenya Special Service Unit and CR&IB detectives. pic.twitter.com/1FUw9NowLt — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 16, 2020

Acting on intelligence, the team of detectives intercepted a motor vehicle registration number KCA 376M Toyota Premio whereby the two occupants; 35-year-old David Kinyua Kairu & 26-year-old Jane Wanjiru Macharia obeyed orders to surrender and were arrested. pic.twitter.com/9DoFShHulK — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 16, 2020

Persistent pursuit of other members of the gang led the team to Githurai 44 where the third suspect; 42-yr-old Isaac Mwangi Wachira was arrested, and several ATM & ID cards bearing different names recovered from him. He also has a pending case of Stealing at a Thika court. pic.twitter.com/oVnkiI4gqT — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 16, 2020

The second suspect Jane Macharia fitted the description by various victims including one where on 10th June, 2020 a male victim was robbed by the gang at gunpoint (AK 47), his KCB ATM card taken, forced to reveal his pin after which they drove to KCB ATM booth at Kenol where >>> — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 16, 2020

Police Stations in areas which have recorded reports of robbery by this gang including Kandara, Murang'a East, Mathioya, Sagana and Mathira have been contacted and will collect the suspects for further legal procedures once they have been arraigned at Kigumo Law Courts. — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 16, 2020

