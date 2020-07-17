Thursday, July 16, 2020 – CCTV footage has emerged from the moment daring robbers, among them a woman, broke into an office in Westlands, Nairobi.

According to the owner of the business premises, Bison Technologies, the incident happened at around 6 p.m. on June 19th and the robbers made away with electronics and money worth Ksh 1million.

The owner had just sold a car and part of the proceeds from the sale was in the office.

From the footage, the three robbers are seen ransacking the office and putting some items into their backpacks.

The company deals with radio frequency communication equipment.

The business owner filed a report with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Monday, June 22nd, and tracing of the equipment has already commenced.

Meanwhile, they are appealing to members of the public to help in identifying the perpetrators.

Last month, DCI detectives used CCTV footage of four suspects mugging a middle aged man in Kilimani to trace the culprits and nabbed them in their hideout in Kawangware.

The detectives recovered two cell phones, a laptop and a pocket knife.

The four have since been charged with robbery with violence.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.