Friday, July 17, 2020 – This daring thug was caught on camera mugging a lady in broad daylight.

From the CCTV footage, the guy is seen casually walking in the parking lot as he waits for the unsuspecting lady who was on the phone minding her business.

Then in a split second, the guy snatched the handbag with so much force that the lady fell on the ground.

The thug then runs off before jumping onto a waiting motorbike and taking off.

While this incident did not happen in Kenya, it is prudent for people to be alert and watch their back especially when coming from a Bank.

Watch the video below.

Be careful when coming from a Bank/ATM/MPESA. pic.twitter.com/lROMUPXSaS — Tiras Waiyaki Thuku (@TTWaiyaki) July 16, 2020

