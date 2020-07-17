Thursday, July 16, 2020 – Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has warned Kenyans that Covid-19 is real after a senior staff at City Hall succumbed to the virus.

In a post on social media, Sonko revealed that the County official succumbed to the deadly virus on Monday and was buried two days later in Narok County.

“Let us be cautious. Coronavirus is real,” Sonko’s post read in part.

The embattled Governor also sent a message of encouragement to the bereaved family.

“May the Lord rest his soul in eternal peace .We are praying for his family during this difficult moment,” Sonko said.

Despite the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the country, some Kenyans are not adhering to the laid down safety measures like social distancing and wearing masks since they have not been affected directly.

So far, the country has recorded 11,673 cases, 217 deaths and 3,638 recoveries.

Last week, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe pleaded with Kenyans not to wait until they contract the virus to believe it is real.

“Who are those other people who say they do not know about it (Covid-19)?”

“And how long will it take for them to know that the disease exists?”

“If somebody is in denial, there is nothing much you can do,” the CS asserted.







The Kenyan DAILY POST.