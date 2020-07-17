Friday July 17, 2020 – Citizen TV reporter, Stephen Letoo, has tested positive for coronavirus according to sources within Royal Media Service (RMS).

Letoo, who tested positive for the problematic bug on Friday, has been in the forefront in covering coronavirus-related news before he contracted the novel virus

A source at Citizen TV said Letoo tested positive at an unidentified hospital in Nairobi

“Results came back positive though I feel okay.”

“I have even done my usual training in my room where I am currently self-isolating,” Letoo said to one of his friends.

Letoo contacted the virus few days after a staff member at Mediamax Network Limited tested positive for COVID-19.

“Please be informed that one employee in the Finance Department has tested positive for Covid-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms.”

“The employee has already self-isolated in accordance with home-based care guidelines,” read a memo from media max.

Just like healthcare workers, journalists are also at a high risk of contracting the virus.

