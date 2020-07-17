Friday, 17 July 2020 – Police are looking for thugs who drilled a hole through a wall and accessed Kassmart Supermarket in Mwiki, Kasarani, where they stole goods of unknown value.

The thugs reportedly rented an apartment next to the supermarket and drilled a wall, before accessing the supermarket, which is the largest in Mwiki.

CCTV footage shared online shows the thugs unplucking screens from the supermarket and stealing other goods.

The face of one of the thugs was clearly caught on CCTV but the other thug was hooded.

Watch the footage and if you have any information that may lead to their arrest, report to the nearest police station.

The Kenyan DAILY POST