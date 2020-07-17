Friday, July 17, 2020 – Reigning Miss Universe Kenya, Stacy Michuki, has been put on the spot for lying that she’s a granddaughter of the late powerful Minister, John Michuki.

This is after Michuki’s real granddaughter, Tiri Murai, took to social media to reveal that she has done a background check in the family and no one seems to know the beauty queen.

“I came across a model who happens to be Miss Universe Kenya, who goes by the name Stacy Michuki.”

“She has marketed herself as John Michuki’s granddaughter, and capitalised off it.”

“She is not in any way John Michuki’s granddaughter,” said Tiri.

“In fact, he (Mr Michuki) only has five granddaughters including myself.”

“Our extended family is very large but still, no one knows who this woman is.”

“She has lied to the press about being my late Guka’s grandchild and I find this extremely wrong,” she added.

She also revealed that she tried contacting Stacy but it did not go well.

“I messaged her, she became very defensive and blocked me, and I will go to whatever lengths to let her know that this is unacceptable and totally unfair,”

However, Stacy has defended herself stating that she has been brought up by a single parent and her father, who is a Michuki – has been an absent dad.

Further, she claimed that her mother chose to raise her away from the prominent Michuki family.

Taking to IG she wrote:

“My dad’s side of the family has never been present in my life, I have been raised by a single Mum and I just happen to carry their name.”

“And this whole ‘Michuki’ thing hit the roof after one blog posted it and every other did the same.”

“To be honest with or without the name, I’d still do well for myself,”

“I’ll ask for my dad’s contact today and if she (Tiri) has anything to ask, she should take it up with him.”

“And I’ve even had guys apparently from this same family DM me and wish me the best, this is after winning Miss Universe Kenya, I don’t think they had any idea about me before.”

Stacy is the youngest ever beauty to be crowned Miss Universe in Kenya at 19 years.

She emerged the winner over 13 other contestants including controversial Kenyan singer, Akothee’s daughter Aggry Dion Okello aka Rue Baby, who was the first runners up.

