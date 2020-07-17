Friday July 17, 2020 – COTU Secretary General, Francis Atwoli’s son, Dr Lukoye Atwoli, has landed a big job at Aga Khan University even as Kenyans go through hard economic times due to Covid-19.

Dr. Lukoye was appointed the Dean of Medical College at Aga Khan University yesterday.

Dr Lukoye a professor of psychiatry with extensive leadership, teaching, and academic research experience, will join AKU on August 1, 2020.

The University announced through its website and social media pages.

“It is with great pleasure that I announce that Professor Lukoye Atwoli will join AKU.”

“He is a significant influencer of mental health policy in Kenya and on the continent,” Carl Amrhein, Vice-President Academic at AKU, stated.

Among his roles will be leading Covid-19 research at a time when health practitioners are striving to curb the spread of the disease and end the pandemic.

Professor Lukoye has over 50 publications to his credit in academic books and in peer-reviewed journals.

He has a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Moi University, and a Master of Medicine in Psychiatry from the University of Nairobi as well as a PhD from the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health at the University of Cape Town in South Africa.

Lukoye is also a visiting scientist at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health and an honorary associate professor at the Department of Psychiatry and Mental Health, University of Cape Town.

He currently serves as the Vice President of the Kenya Medical Association and holds positions at the African Association of Psychiatrists and World Psychiatric Association.

Atwoli once served as the Dean of the Moi University School of Medicine.

The Kenyan DAILY POST