Thursday, 16 July 2020 – Social media bigwig and feminists’ worst nightmare, Aoko Otieno, has struck again and urged women to be submissive to their husbands.

Aoko referred to a post put up by renowned pastor and general overseer of Redeemed Christian Church on Instagram, where he put it clear that his wife must acknowledge that he is the head of the house despite her being an influential woman and be submissive to him at all times.

The renowned pastor reminded women that no matter how powerful or successful they might be, they must be submissive to their husbands.

Aoko used the post to mock low quality feminists and it’s all fireworks.

Read the full post and the comments.

