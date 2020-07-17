Friday, 17 July 2020 – Cash starved Nairobi slay queens are doing anything to survive as the outbreak of coronavirus leaves their pockets badly dented.

Most of these slay queens used to hunt for men in clubs at night and sleep with sponsors in exchange for money but with the outbreak of coronavirus, their flesh peddling business has been hit hard.

Some have devised news ways to survive and pay bills using social platforms, especially Instagram.

They are offering live shows to sex starved man after being paid a few coins.

This is how they do it.

