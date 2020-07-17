Friday July 17, 2020 – Malindi MP, Aisha Jumwa, was among 10 legislators exposed in a parliamentary report for not attending any committee meetings.

In the Parliamentary report tabled yesterday, the Malindi MP is reported not to have attended any meeting by the Members Services and Facilities Committee from January to October 2019.

Jumwa, who was ejected by NASA as their representative to the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) in June, was moved to the committee on Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library in changes announced by Majority Leader Amos Kimunya on July 15th.

Others who did not attend any meetings were Makadara MP, George Aladwa, who sits in the Departmental Committee on Lands and his Ruaraka counterpart, Tom Kajwang (Ruaraka), who is in the Constitution Implementation Oversight Committee (CIOC).

Also highlighted were Emgwen MP Alexander Kosgey who was recently moved to the Procedure and House Committee from the Trade and Industry docket and Turkana North MP, Christopher Nakuleu, who will now serve in the Trade committee as well as the Public Accounts Committee.

Alfred Sambu (Webuye East) and Abdi Tepo (Isiolo South) who are both in the Committee on Delegated Legislation did not attend any meetings according to the report.

Makueni Woman Rep, Rose Museo, who sits on both the Labour and National Cohesion committees and Maison Leshomo (Samburu), Agriculture and Livestock and the National Cohesion committees retained both positions in the new line-up.

Enoch Kibunguch (Likuyani) was also cited as having absconded the committee meetings in that period.

He was moved to the Special Funds Accounts Committee in the new changes.

While presenting the list of the new committee members in Parliament, Majority Leader Amos Kimunya warned that he will take action against members abandoning their duties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST