Position: Head of Accounting

Reporting to: Chief Financial Officer (CFO),

Job Description

The Ol Pejeta Conservancy (OPC) – a leading wildlife conservancy that works to conserve wildlife, provides a sanctuary for great apes and to generate income through wildlife tourism and complementary enterprises for re- investment in conservation and community development is seeking applicants for the position of Head of Accounting.

the Head of Accounting oversees all accounting activities in the organisation and also for ensuring that Ol Pejeta’s financial information is complete and financially sound; that they are managed through a robust and proactive reporting system and provide accurate, financial reporting insights to enable comprehensive financial decision making.

Specifically the role oversees all the day to day aspects of the accounting and reporting functions and is involved in the supervision and management of general accounting activities, analyses, partnerships, and the maintenance of effective internal controls while ensuring statutory compliance in all accounting initiatives. The position is also expected to work with other departmental heads and staff on financial matters that cut across the entire organisation the larger finance department. The Head of Accounting makes recommendations for systems improvements across the finance department and oversees the implementation of approved changes across the department upon approval.

Responsibilities:

Policies and Financial Reporting

Supervise the preparation of accurate, timely, and prudent financial and management information reports to support effective financial decisions:

Prepare and or extract periodic financial statements to inform on current status and projected performance to the different stakeholders e.g. senior management, BOD and the public (statutory accounts)

Lead in the documentation of all financial books and records and also review, maintain, and reconcile general ledgers and sub ledgers in the financial information system (Infor 10 systems)

Keep abreast of changes in financial regulations and legislation, and ensure compliance with statutory obligations to minimise risk of litigation, financial and reputational loss,

Ensure accurate and timely financial reporting of all business

Lead in the development and implementation of financial policies and procedures within the accounting department and the entire organisation

Analysis & Advisory

Ensure that all expenditures are aligned to Ol Pejeta’s budgets and prepare regular analysis of status highlighting any areas of concern:

Advise on appropriate technology to meet the organisation’s financial data processing, controls, and reporting requirements

Contribute to the development of the annual budget by providing guidance to departments/budget holders during department budget planning

Support the finance function in preparation of monthly performance/variance analyses and forecast reports, carrying out cash flow analysis and management (financial projections) to inform management decisions

Lead the the Accounting department in the preparation and monitoring the business’s annual budgets and liaises with external auditors to drive ad hoc projects that will improve process

Ensures that there is a proactive engagement across the accounting department in implementing audit findings with a view of improving the business’s overall financial

Review monthly expenditure and recommend areas where savings can be

Participate in identifying financial risks, and threats pertaining to financial processes and systems of the organisation

Coordinate, prepare and submit external audit

Disbursement of Payments and Treasury Management

Ensure there is an effective treasury management policy to enable accurate and timely disbursement of funds; ensuring that payments are made to vendors, service providers and other stakeholders within the organization’s policy:

Disburse all payments and funds in an accurate and timely manner and ensure the update of the general ledger and sub ledgers

Prepare and process payroll and other allowances, ensuring correct calculation of statutory deductions

Always ensure compliance with Ol Pejeta’s financial policies and standards when making payments

Ensure that taxes and other statutory dues are paid in accordance with the stated timelines , and reporting made timely and accurately

Financial Administration

Support the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) in ensuring that routine financial administration is carried out in accordance with good accounting practice:

Manage inventory at all time (consumables and fixed assets), and ensure that all Ol Pejeta’s fixed assets are on the register

Maintain financial records (both system and physical)

Actively participate in the sensitisation of staff and suppliers and provide guidance on improved payment processes, accountability and practices

Engage relevant stakeholders – banks, tax authorities, county officials, donors, partners

Supervision and Leadership

Plays a leadership role by leading the accounting departments ; supervising end-of-period processes and supporting the analysis of the periodical business performance, budgets, and forecasts.

Leads the accounting department in the establishment of risk management procedures as well as the update of those procedures. As the leader of the accounting department, the position is charged with motivating, developing, and creating a departmental culture and vision, taking full responsibility for the success or failure of the quarterly/annual audit

Responsible for building talent across the accounting department and supports continuous improvement initiatives across the finance department. Should serve as a thought leader within the business and partners with senior management contributing to general financial management across the business. In this leadership position, staff also expected to play a mentorship role to key accounting personnel, supporting their continuous professional growth and readying them for the succession of the position in th

Research/Knowledge/Opportunity

The position takes initiative in ensuring departmental compliance with tax requirements as well as with accepted accounting

The staff will also attend regular finance forums/meetings both internally and externally in an attempt to gather useful knowledge and insights that can be applied within the accounting department and the organisation at

They are expected to make recommendations for systems improvements across the finance department and oversee the implementation of approved changes across the department and organisation upon

Other Duties: Perform similar duties as deemed fit for the proper execution of their duties and any other duties as delegated by the Chief Financial Officer

Qualifications

Qualified Accountant (ACCA or CPA or equivalent) and degree in related field e.g. Accounting or

A minimum of 5 years’ experience at a Senior Accountant

Advanced MS Excel skills and previous experience in using the Infor10 SunSystems application or other ERP system would be an

A solid background in financial policy development and experience in developing and enforcing internal financial controls and

Good knowledge of IFRS and Tax Management under Kenyan tax laws

Ability to combine trading and grant/donor activity and accounting for both incomes and

Capability in a multi-currency financial environment encompassing budgeting, reporting and foreign currency exposure

Established track record of delivering quality product to tight deadlines and of balancing multiple commitments

Interact with diplomacy and tact and follow-up on requests in timely and efficient

Demonstrated written and verbal communication skills to effectively present information, strengthen capacity, respond to questions, and write reports, policies and procedures, and other critical

Self-motivated, results focused and able to work with minimal supervision

Experience of working with people from diverse backgrounds, demonstrating respect for, and understanding of, cultural differences and the management

Strong staff management and team building and mentoring

Good problem-solver, analytical, creative, innovative and

How to apply

Any person who wishes to be considered for this position is requested to submit their application letters together with copies of relevant certificates, testimonials/references and any valid professional licenses to email address below by Tuesday 21st July 2020.:

Head of Human Capital

Ol Pejeta Conservancy

P.O. Box Private Bag, Nanyuki -10400

Email address : accounting@olpejetaconservancy.org with the mail subject as: Head of Accounting

ONLY SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED.

THE OL PEJETA CONSERVANCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER. ALL POTENTIAL CANDIDATES ARE ENCOURAGED TO APPLY.