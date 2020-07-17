Vacancy No. 7/2020:

Position: Clerical Officer II– (Job Group ‘F’ – Csg 14)

Posts: Two Hundred And Fifty (250) Posts

Terms Of Service: Permanent

Salary Scale: Kshs. 16,890 – Kshs. 20,800 P.M.

Salary:Ksh. 16,890 Per Month

House Allowance – As per Region Deployed

Commuter Allowance – Ksh. 3,000 Per Month

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Mean Grade of C- (Minus) or its equivalent qualification: and

Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized

Responsibilities

Collecting statistical records;

Carrying out transactions related to accounts or personnel information;

Filling receipts;

Receiving, filing and dispatching correspondence;

Preparing initial documents for issuance stores

Photocopying and scanning documents;

Indexing of documents and Records;

Checking General office cleaning; and

Keeping safe custody of equipment, documents and

How to apply

Candidates who meet the above requirements are requested to make their applications by filling Application for Employment Form PSC 2 (Revised 2016) available on Public Service Commission of Kenya website (www.publicservice.go.ke). Applications should be Emailed to: recruit2020@psyg.go.ke or sent to the address below on or before 20th July, 2020.

The Principal Secretary

State Department for Public Service Ministry of Public Service and Gender

P.O BOX 30050-00100

NAIROBI.

NB: Due to the prevailing Covid 19 pandemic guidelines, hand delivered application will not be accepted.

Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.