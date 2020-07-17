Vacancy No. 7/2020:
Position: Clerical Officer II– (Job Group ‘F’ – Csg 14)
Posts: Two Hundred And Fifty (250) Posts
Terms Of Service: Permanent
Salary Scale: Kshs. 16,890 – Kshs. 20,800 P.M.
Salary:Ksh. 16,890 Per Month
House Allowance – As per Region Deployed
Commuter Allowance – Ksh. 3,000 Per Month
Qualifications
- Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Mean Grade of C- (Minus) or its equivalent qualification: and
- Certificate in computer application skills from a recognized
Responsibilities
- Collecting statistical records;
- Carrying out transactions related to accounts or personnel information;
- Filling receipts;
- Receiving, filing and dispatching correspondence;
- Preparing initial documents for issuance stores
- Photocopying and scanning documents;
- Indexing of documents and Records;
- Checking General office cleaning; and
- Keeping safe custody of equipment, documents and
How to apply
Candidates who meet the above requirements are requested to make their applications by filling Application for Employment Form PSC 2 (Revised 2016) available on Public Service Commission of Kenya website (www.publicservice.go.ke). Applications should be Emailed to: recruit2020@psyg.go.ke or sent to the address below on or before 20th July, 2020.
The Principal Secretary
State Department for Public Service Ministry of Public Service and Gender
P.O BOX 30050-00100
NAIROBI.
NB: Due to the prevailing Covid 19 pandemic guidelines, hand delivered application will not be accepted.
Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.