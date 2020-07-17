Vacancy No. 9/2020

Position: Cleaning Supervisor III/ Senior Support Staff – (Job Group ‘D’ – Csg 16)

Posts: One Hundred And Fifty (150) Posts

Terms Of Service: Contract (3 Years Renewable)

Salary Scale: Kshs. 14,610 – Kshs. 16,250 P.M.

Salary:Ksh. 14,610 Per Month –

House Allowance: As per Region Deployed

Commuter Allowance: Ksh. 3,000 Per Month

Qualifications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Mean Grade of D plain or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

Responsibilities

Maintaining office cleanliness

Messangerial duties in the office assigned

Undertaking any other duties as assigned

How to apply

Candidates who meet the above requirements are requested to make their applications by filling Application for Employment Form PSC 2 (Revised 2016) available on Public Service Commission of Kenya website (www.publicservice.go.ke). Applications should be Emailed to: recruit2020@psyg.go.ke or sent to the address below on or before 20th July, 2020.

The Principal Secretary

State Department for Public Service Ministry of Public Service and Gender

P.O BOX 30050-00100

NAIROBI.