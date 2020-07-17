Vacancy No. 9/2020

Position: Cleaning Supervisor III/ Senior Support Staff – (Job Group ‘D’ – Csg 16)

Posts: One Hundred And Fifty (150) Posts

Terms Of Service: Contract (3 Years Renewable)

Salary Scale: Kshs. 14,610 – Kshs. 16,250 P.M.

Salary:Ksh. 14,610 Per Month                                         –

House Allowance: As per Region Deployed

Commuter Allowance: Ksh.   3,000   Per Month

Qualifications

  • Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Mean Grade of D plain or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution; and

Responsibilities

  • Maintaining office cleanliness
  • Messangerial duties in the office assigned
  • Undertaking any other duties as assigned

How to apply

Candidates who meet the above requirements are requested to make their applications by filling Application for Employment Form PSC 2 (Revised 2016) available on Public Service Commission of Kenya website (www.publicservice.go.ke). Applications should be Emailed to: recruit2020@psyg.go.ke or sent to the address below on or before 20th July, 2020.

The Principal Secretary

State Department for Public Service Ministry of Public Service and Gender

P.O BOX 30050-00100

NAIROBI.

