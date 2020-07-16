Thursday July 16, 2020 – A Kirinyaga MCA, who was in the frontline pushing for Governor, Anne Waiguru’s ouster, has landed in problem.

The MCA is facing four years in jail for forgery and fraud.

Wamumu Ward MCA, John Baptist Kanga, was arraigned in court on Wednesday, July 15th.

The MCA, who is a fierce critic of Governor Anne Waiguru, is famous for shaving his hair to celebrate Waiguru’s impeachment in June 2020, before the Senate overturned the decision.

Kanga was charged with four counts of forging documents in an alleged attempt to defraud four families’ land worth millions.

It was alleged that Kanga, with the aid of one Samson Theiru, forged a letter claiming to have been issued by the Commissioner of Lands based in Nairobi in December 2013.

Prosecutors argued that the two presented the documents at the Kerugoya Registrar further charging them with false and fraudulent representation.

If found guilty, the MCA could be sentenced to four years in jail.

The prosecution team detailed that it had concrete evidence against the MCA.

Kanga pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Judge stated that a date for the case’s mention will be announced.

Speaking yesterday, the embattled MCA accused his critics of orchestrating a witch-hunt against him owing to his political stand in Kirinyaga County.

“It’s true I was arraigned in court and I will not discuss on merits or demerits of the case.”

“However, all the charges are false and are politically instigated,” Wamumu lamented.

By shaving his hair in the impeachment saga, Kanga argued that he was cleansing himself from the ills associated with Waiguru.

“I have decided to shave all my hair today, everything including my beard because today we have finally impeached Waiguru.”

“I had sworn that I would not shave at all until we finished this job of sending Governor Waiguru home,” he stated.

