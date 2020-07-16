Thursday July 16, 2020 – Sirisia MP, John Waluke, has suffered yet another blow after he was officially ejected from all the leadership positions in Parliament.

In a notice issued by the Majority Leader on the list of committee members, Waluke was omitted from the Committee on Implementation, a committee he had been a member of since 2017.

The legislator, who is now spending time behind bars for defrauding the Government a whopping Sh271 million, was among leaders who were ejected from various seats during the Jubilee Party purge in June 2020, that saw him removed as the Vice-Chairperson of the Administration and National Security committee.

According to sources, Waluke will be replaced by Wajir Woman Representative, Fatuma Gedi, with Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange retaining his chairmanship seat.

Waluke was fined Ksh727M or serve 67 years in jail in June 2020 for his role in the NCPB maize scandal.

In the new changes, Moiben MP, Silas Kipkoech Tiren, will take over the helm of the Agriculture and Livestock Committee and be deputized by Laikipia Woman Rep, Catherine Waruguru.

Marakwet West MP, William Kipkemoi Kisang, will retain his seat as Chair of the Communication, Information and Innovation docket, Embu Woman Rep Jane Wanjuki Njiru steps up to the vice-chair post.

Rarieda MP, Otiende Amolo, is the new deputy chairperson of the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee which will be headed by Kangema MP, Clement Muturi Kigano.

Homa Bay Woman Rep, Gladys Wanga, will take the lead in the Finance and National Planning Committee while Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, will be the new vice-chairman of the Constitution Implementation Oversight Committee (CIOC).

Kanduyi MP, Wafula Wamunyiyi, takes over the chairmanship of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), previously held by Mr Maoka Maore, the new Deputy Majority Whip.

Mwingi Central MP, Gideon Mulyungi, was appointed the deputy chair in the National Cohesion and Equal Opportunity Committee with Justus Mugali Kizito and Jerusha Mongina Momanyi set to take the helm of the Parliamentary Broadcasting and Library Committee as chair and deputy respectively.

The Kenyan DAILY POST