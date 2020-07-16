Wednesday, July 15, 2020 – The United States has become the second country in the World to announce promising results for a coronavirus vaccine.

On Wednesday, Moderna’s shares soared after the company said its potential vaccine to prevent Covid-19 produced a “robust” immune response in all 45 patients in its early stages of human trial.

In a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine, all the patients produced neutralizing antibodies, which scientists believe are important for building immunity and provided more promising data that the vaccine may give some protection against the coronavirus.

In the trial, each participant received a 25, 100 or 250 microgram dose, with 15 people in each dose group.

Participants received two doses of the potential vaccine.

Moderna said that after two vaccinations, the shot elicited a “robust” immune response in all participants in all dose cohorts.

The company said the levels of neutralizing antibodies in patients in the high dose group were fourfold higher than in recovered Covid19 patients.

Moderna said the vaccine was generally well tolerated, but more than half of the participants reported mild or moderate symptoms such as fatigue, muscle aches or pain at the injection site.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, Covid19 has infected more than 13 million people and killed at least 573,200 across the globe as of Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST