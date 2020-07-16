Thursday, July 16, 2020 – Every day, we try to beat the bookies at their own game by predicting the outcome of several football matches and our tips have over 90% success rate.

Today, we have selected 9 football matches from which you can easily make over Sh 10,000 from just a Sh300 stake.

See the tips below and play responsibly. Go here>>>>

ENC (19:00) Leeds v Barnsley -1

IT1 (20:30) Torino v Genoa –GG

ES1 (22:00) A. Bilbao v Leganes -1

ES1 (22:00) Barcelona v Osasuna –Over 2.5

ES1 (22:00) Celta Vigo v Levante -1 Go here>>>>

ES1 (2:00) Real Madrid v Villarreal -1

ES1 (22:00) Valencia v Espanyol -1

EPL (22:15) Crystal Palace v Man United –Over 2.5

IT1 (22:45) Spal v Inter – 2

GOOD LUCK and Go here>>>>