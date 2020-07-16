Wednesday, July 15, 2020 – Embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, appeared before theSenate’s Public Accounts and Investment Committee on Wednesday where he was grilled over audit quarries.

Sonko told the Committee that he does not have documents to submit to the panel to explain the queries citing the deed of transfer of the County functions to Nairobi Metropolitan Services and the court case that blocked him from accessing his office or interacting with county staff.

While covering the proceedings, Citizen TV seemed to demean Sonko with one of their bylines reading, “Sonko kanahojiwa’

See the scree grab below.

