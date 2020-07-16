Thursday, July 16, 2020 – Panic has engulfed residents of Jacaranda Estate along Thika Road after some individuals tested positive for Covid-19.

Consequently, the estate’s management has asked residents to stay in isolation for 14 days to curb the spread of the virus.

“The management in collaboration with MoH Roysambu sub-county Covid-19 response team wishes to inform residents that we have confirmed Covid-19 patients in the estate.”

“Following this development, we are advised to request residents to isolate themselves with their children for 14 days to avoid more contact,” the statement read in part.

Roysambu Sub-County is among arrears in Nairobi that have been recording Covid-19 cases.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Health announced that 8 of the new 248 Covid-19 cases detected in Nairobi were in Roysambu Sub County.

