Wednesday, 15 July 2020 – In 2015, Betty Kyallo walked down the aisle with Dennis Okari in a lavish wedding that was the talk of the town for quite sometime.

They splashed very beautiful photos on social media and made some Kenyans believe that true love exists but less than 2 years after exchanging vows, they parted ways after Okari found out that Governor Joho was chewing Betty behind his back.

The faded TV girl now says that when she gets married again, she will not hold a lavish wedding.

Betty disclosed that she will exchange vows with her spouse at the AG’s office, an exercise that costs less than Ksh 10,000.

“I don’t want a big wedding.”

“Just me and him at the AG’s office, we have our rice at the next restaurant, go home and start life.”

“Honeymoon is fine but this thing of feeding 5,000 people at your wedding is crazy.”

“When things go wrong in your marriage, you will look for this 5,000 people and they will be nowhere to be seen,” she said during a radio interview.

Betty further added that there is no sense in struggling with a failed marriage when you clearly know that there shall never be light at the end of the tunnel.

“You don’t need to put a brave face in public but behind closed doors, you two are not okay.”

“I chose to be happy and I’m even happy for him (Okari),’’ she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST