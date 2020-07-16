Wednesday, July 15, 2020 – Sexy Vlogger Maureen Waititu has opened up on how her relationship with her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy, Frankie Just Gym It, ended after the two called it quits late last year.

They have two adorable sons.

While Maureen had opted to stay mum about the circumstances of their break up, she has been forced to spill the beans after the fitness enthusiast impregnated socialite Corazon Kwamboka.

This is after a fan accused her of tarnishing Frankie’s name for hooking up with the curvy socialite out of jealous.

Taking to Instagram, Maureen narrated that Frankie is a serial cheat and that he was sleeping with Corazon while they were still an item.

Read her post below.

“Excuse me? Who are you to think you know me? Do you even know what I do for my kids? Should I speak about all the unspeakable things he’s done to me for you to understand how much I have covered that man? Did he or Kwamboka send you?” asked Maureen Waititu.

“Don’t even think about coming after me without knowing the other side of the story. Ps, if by screwing around with a socialite who he was flirting with when we were still together and knocking her up is what you call getting a mate, I pity your kind of”

