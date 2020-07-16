Wednesday July 15, 2020 – Lancet’s East Africa CEO, Dr. Ahmed Kalebi, has dismissed claims that his laboratories have been offering fake COVID 19 tests.

On Tuesday, 17 St Andrew School students and teachers tested negative, two days after Lancet said they were COVID 19 positive.

In a post on social media, Dr Kalebi said Lancet’s tests are 100 percent sensitive and specific.

The CEO said the incident of disparities was not unique and that the facility has been audited by three Government institutions.

Dr. Kalebi said the disparities in tests can arise due to differences in the concentration of material in the sample tested, the sensitivity of the assays used as well as the technical quality processes in the laboratory.

“We conduct quality control checks on all our tests and have also undertaken international external quality assurance (EQA) for Covid-19 to verify the accuracy of our testing,” he added.

“Considering the high sensitivity and the specificity of the assay we use that has been confirmed at 100 percent clinical sensitivity and 100 percent clinical specificity, it is not surprising that cases of detected viral RNA at our lab end up being called negative with other assays particularly for those with low viral loads representing late stages of infection that other labs can miss,” he said.

