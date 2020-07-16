Wednesday July 15, 2020 – Laikipia women Representative, Cate Waruguru, has asked the Mt Kenya electorate to strongly rally behind the President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, to ensure the region actively remains in Government even after the 2022 elections.

Speaking in Majengo area, Laikipia town, on Monday, Waruguru kneeled down and asked Mt Kenya region to support Uhuru and Raila Odinga.

In her speech, Waruguru who was once a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto said it is only Uhuru and Raila who are capable of uniting Kenyans and rescuing them from cartels.

“My fellow youths just tell me, Raila has been in the opposition and has been salivating to join the government, now he is in, and you want Waruguru to go and suffer in the opposition…we are sitting in the government.”

“Uhuru is the president, Baba (Raila) ni baba na Mama ni mama (Raila is our father and I am your mother),” Waruguru stated.

Like a messenger preparing the way for the coming of the king, the Woman Rep remained on her knees and asked the youth for assurance that they will welcome Uhuru and Raila when they visit the region.

“So we have agreed when Uhuru comes to open the railway, you will welcome him?”

“Will you?”

“Let me see how many will welcome?” She posed amid cheers.

