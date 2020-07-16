Wednesday, July 15, 2020 – Comedian turned radio host, Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o, has apologized to his former co-host at Milele FM, Alex Mwakideu, for not informing him that he was leaving the radio station.

Jalang’o and Mwakideu joined Milele FM together three years ago after they were poached from Radio Maisha.

Speaking when he hosted Mwakideu on his #BongaNaJalas show on Youtube, Jalang’o said that he always told his sidekick every move he makes and he is sorry that he did not inform him of his departure.

“Mwakideu wewe mwenyewe unanishangaza kuniuliza kuwa nitakuwa natoka redio nyingine hadi nyingine.”

“Mwakideu wewe unajua shida ambazo nimepitia na kabla sijawai toka pahali ama kwenda pahali pengine bila kukwambia.”

“I have always told you my next move. I’m sorry for this one, I did not tell you,” said Jalang’o.

Jalang’o who has since joined Radio Africa’s Kiss 100 where he started his Radio career, went on to state that he had issues that he was trying to iron out with the Mediamax Human Resource Manager, before making his move.

“Sikuwa nimekwambia kwa sababu bado tulikuwa tunavutana na akina HR. si ati napanga mikakati.”

“Sikuwa na kazi Mwakideu, wewe mwenyewe ulikuwa unajua. Ikaja kabisa sina redio, sina mahali pa kwenda nimefutwa kazi,” added Jalang’o.

They also ruled out the possibility of ever working again together in future.

