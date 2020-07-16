Thursday July 16, 2020 – Governors are now regretting why they put pressure on President Uhuru Kenyatta to reopen the country amid Covid-19.

Speaking yesterday, Governors threatened to ask President Uhuru Kenyatta to lock down Counties that will pose health risks over failure to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement to Kenyans, the Council of Governors (CoG) expressed disappointment in how Kenyans were treating the situation casually despite a spike in the number of cases.

“In the event that the situation gets dire, individual County Governments will have no choice but in consultation with President Uhuru Kenyatta, seek to lock down the affected County to contain the rapid spread and protect lives,” the CoG warned.

Uhuru is expected to address the nation at the beginning of August and give direction based on the National Emergency Response Committee on Coronavirus recommendations.

CoG Chairman, Wycliffe Oparanya, listed the measures Counties have undertaken to protect Kenyans from the adverse effects of the virus.

The 47 County Governments have cumulatively set aside 271 isolation health facilities with a total of 12,034 beds.

Additionally, there are 447 ICU beds and 437 ventilators spread out in the Counties.

The Council called on the Government to work towards improving the testing capacity within the County clusters to ensure shorter turnaround time for results.

County Governments have set up infection prevention committees to ensure compliance of the safety protocols issued by the Ministry of Health.

A total of 23,280 healthcare workers have been trained and 68,213 community health volunteers are ready for deployment.

