Wednesday, 15 July 2020 – Some ladies are interfering with their God given body structures and shapes using harmful creams imported from Dubai and China, due to peer pressure and bad influence from media and social platforms.

They are in a desperate search for big booties and curves like those of Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj.

In most cases, things turn south after the cheap creams react, leaving some ladies with lifetime scars.

This guy recorded a video of his girlfriend while she was asleep and shared it on social media to show what cheap booty enhancement creams have done to her booty.

The lady got an infection, making her booty look like a burnt tire.

Ladies, can you please watch this video and just be proud of your body.

18+ : Man shames his girlfriend that has a ‘burnt ass’ due to cream reactions, he recorded the video while she was asleep pic.twitter.com/NALo5XAZZS — NaijaEverything Entertainment (@NaijaEverything) July 13, 2020

The Kenyan DAILY POST