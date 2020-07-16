American Red Cross

Job Title: Field Representative – Measles & Rubella Initiative

Nairobi, Kenya

The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.

The American Red Cross International Services Department (ISD) helps vulnerable people and communities around the world prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises through mobilizing the power of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

With programs and partners across the globe, and as part of the International Federation of Red Cross and the Measles & Rubella Initiative, the American Red Cross is working to strengthen the global Red Cross Red Crescent Network to deliver critical assistance to some of the most vulnerable communities in the world.

The American Red Cross in partnership with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), United Nations Foundation (UNF) and the World Health Organization (WHO) leads the Measles & Rubella Initiative (M&RI).

The American Red Cross activities within the M&RI program have recently moved towards supporting routine immunization. Because routine immunization coverage has stagnated over the past 10 years, the American Red Cross has developed a new innovative program called the 5-Point Plan which, if successful, will help break the stagnation barrier and increase routine immunization coverage.

The Field Representative for Measles & Rubella Initiative is a new and exciting position to both lead the M&RI team in the American Red Cross Kenya Office and provide direct technical assistance to Red Cross/Red Crescent National Societies globally to plan and implement successful activities to strengthen immunization programs focusing on the newly developed 5-Point Plan (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UqpeIgs62s4).

The position reports to the M&R Initiative Director who may assign additional specific program and/or management oversight responsibilities as needs dictate.

Lead and manage the American Red Cross M&RI team in the Kenya Office by developing a strong united team focusing on the elimination of measles and rubella globally.

Provide guidance and support to American Red Cross M&RI team members as well as other Red Cross societies globally working in immunization activities.

Stimulate a solid working relationship between the Red Cross National Society and relevant national government bodies, especially with health-related/education ministries, and other implementing partners. Ensure National Society knowledge of and participation in relevant partner coordination mechanisms at national, provincial, and district levels, as appropriate.

Focusing on the 5-Point Plan, develop strong relationships with National Societies including leadership and technical levels to guide the planning, implementation, and evaluation of activities.

Promote the best possible coordination and cooperation among national and international partners implementing the 5-Point Plan seeking to engage other civil society organizations

Provide support to implement the 5-Point Plan that may include evaluation of existing data, microplanning, logistics, mobile data collection, GIS mapping, volunteer recruitment/management/supervision, training, behavior change communication, advocacy and monitoring and evaluation.

Work at the subnational level with Red Cross, community leaders, and partners to plan and implement activities that will include effective volunteer recruitment and management.

Produce regular situation reports to the M&RI Director for circulation within AmRC, IFRC and the M&RI to ensure that stakeholders are kept informed.

As the American Red Cross Field Representative for Measles & Rubella Initiative, participate in relevant meetings, conferences and events globally to liaise with partners and develop and promote the profile of the American Red Cross in immunization and, as directed by the AmRC M&RI Director, in other areas.

Assist AmRC with funding proposals and donor reports.

Develop schedules and ensure proper staff support to in-country visitors and teams.

Responsible for human resources related to the Kenya Office M&RI team including job descriptions, staff hiring, training, mentoring, assigning and delegating duties and performance reviews.

Perform other duties as assigned by AmRC M&RI Director.

Qualifications:

4-year University degree is required with preference given to a Master’s degree in public health, international development or related field.

Minimum of 3 years managerial experience and 7 years’ experience with international or national humanitarian aid organizations is required with a preference to working in Africa and or Asia, with proven leadership skills in an ever-changing environment.

Experience working at the community level and working with immunization programs strongly preferred.

Demonstrated experience working with Non-Governmental Organizations, such as the Red Cross Movement, and familiarity with the UN system, including UNICEF, WHO, and knowledge of key global immunization initiatives such as Global Polio Eradication and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is desirable.

A proven track record of competence in planning, project design and program management including monitoring and evaluation is essential.

Overall, a strong knowledge of, or experience with, information technology is required to include but not limited to, the use of satellite imagery for mapping purposes.

Experience in business development activities, funding proposal development, logistics and financial management an asset.

Ability to establish and maintain strong working partnerships with international organizations, government bodies and local Non-Governmental Organizations.

Solid communication and writing skills with computer literacy in Word, Excel and Powerpoint.

Fluency in French and/or Portuguese is an advantage but not a requirement.

Must display flexibility, adaptability, initiative and a high degree of competence in team building, teamwork and a commitment to the Red Cross principles.

Excellent inter-personal and cross-cultural skills are required, and the successful candidate must possess strong personal integrity

How to Apply

CLICK HERE to apply online

Closing Date: 13 Aug 2020