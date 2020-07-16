Wednesday July 15, 2020 – Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has ordered former Kenya Pipeline Managing Director Charles Tanui to present himself at the commission’s headquarters in Nairobi over a Sh 30 million scandal.

In a statement on Wednesday, EACC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Twalib Mbarak said that investigations had revealed that Kenya Pipeline paid Redline Limited for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of three auto-transformers procured from M/s Agecelec in France using false documents for services not rendered.

“The EACC established that a total sum of Kenya Shillings Thirty Million (Kshs. 30,000,000/=) was paid to M/s Redline Limited using false documents whereas the items were never installed, tested or commissioned as per the contract agreement, ” Mbarak said.

The EACC boss further stated that two former employees of Kenya Pipeline have been arrested today in connection with fraud.

The two are Elias Maina Karumi (former Chief Manager – Technical) and Josphat Kipkoech Sirma (former Chief Electrical Engineer).

The Kenyan DAILY POST