Thursday, July 16, 2020 – Police arrested a student from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) who is a notorious drug peddler.

The police laid a trap and ambushed the student on Wednesday in Karia dam, Nyeri, where he was expecting to meet his accomplice.

According to Nyeri County Police Commander, Adiel Nyange, the suspect dived into the dam and left the drugs behind but a police officer managed to apprehend him.

“When he saw us, he dived into the dam and left the drugs behind.”

“However, our officers were swift and they managed to apprehend him.”

“They also recovered the drugs from the water,” Mr. Nyange stated.

Police officers also recovered 40 kilogrammes of marijuana, two stolen motorcycles and illicit brew at the suspect’s house in Kamakwa Estate.

Besides peddling drugs, police believe that the student is a member of a gang that has been breaking into people’s houses in Nyeri town after a bunch of keys were found in his hideout.

The police managed to arrest two more suspects and the three are helping detectives with further investigations.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.