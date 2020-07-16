Customer Service Representatives

(MUST be Fluent in Portuguese)

Our client is multinational insurance company looking for looking for Customer Service Representatives proficient in Portuguese to deliver a high-quality customer centric service offering to clients across the world.

Key Responsibilities

Checking e-mails and answer the most pressing questions of your key accounts.

Update customers details into the system.

Attend a team meeting.

Keep your customer records up-to-date

Answer incoming calls or call customers.

Recommend improvement on processes.

Rewrite your priority checklist to make sure the deadlines of this week are met.

Required

Proficient in Portuguese. Have a degree (preferably in languages) or similar level by experience and an excellent knowledge of English.

Possess excellent attention to detail.

An expert in delivering an excellent customer experience.

Quick to learn new software applications.

Have strong interpersonal skills with excellent written/verbal communication skills

A positive thinker who is used to working meticulously against tight deadlines

Applications: talentkenya18@gmail.com

Deadline: 20th July 2020