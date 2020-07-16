Customer Service Representatives
(MUST be Fluent in Portuguese)
Our client is multinational insurance company looking for looking for Customer Service Representatives proficient in Portuguese to deliver a high-quality customer centric service offering to clients across the world.
Key Responsibilities
- Checking e-mails and answer the most pressing questions of your key accounts.
- Update customers details into the system.
- Attend a team meeting.
- Keep your customer records up-to-date
- Answer incoming calls or call customers.
- Recommend improvement on processes.
- Rewrite your priority checklist to make sure the deadlines of this week are met.
Required
- Proficient in Portuguese. Have a degree (preferably in languages) or similar level by experience and an excellent knowledge of English.
- Possess excellent attention to detail.
- An expert in delivering an excellent customer experience.
- Quick to learn new software applications.
- Have strong interpersonal skills with excellent written/verbal communication skills
- A positive thinker who is used to working meticulously against tight deadlines
Applications: talentkenya18@gmail.com
Deadline: 20th July 2020