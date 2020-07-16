Customer Service Representatives 

(MUST be Fluent in Portuguese)

Our client is multinational insurance company looking for looking for Customer Service Representatives proficient in Portuguese to deliver a high-quality customer centric service offering to clients across the world.

Key Responsibilities

  • Checking e-mails and answer the most pressing questions of your key accounts.
  • Update customers details into the system.
  • Attend a team meeting.
  • Keep your customer records up-to-date
  • Answer incoming calls or call customers.
  • Recommend improvement on processes.
  • Rewrite your priority checklist to make sure the deadlines of this week are met.

Required

  • Proficient in Portuguese. Have a degree (preferably in languages) or similar level by experience and an excellent knowledge of English.
  • Possess excellent attention to detail.
  • An expert in delivering an excellent customer experience.
  • Quick to learn new software applications.
  • Have strong interpersonal skills with excellent written/verbal communication skills
  • A positive thinker who is used to working meticulously against tight deadlines

Applications: talentkenya18@gmail.com

Deadline: 20th July 2020

