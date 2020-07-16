Job Title: Property / Land Administrator
Reporting to: Head of Legal / Administration
Location: Nairobi
Salary: 80K – 100K
Our client is a leading outdoor advertising company in East and Central Africa.
They seek to hire a well-experienced Property Administrator tasked with the preparation, updating and maintenance of all land documentation, land maps and lease records, ensuring that all information is in compliance with all local county, agencies and regulations.
Key Responsibilities:
- Analyze and prepare third party consents
- Process payments related to the company’s land property
- Conduct title and corporate searches in the various land offices in the country
- Registration and/or discharge of the company’s interests at the Land Titles Offices
- Proper record keeping of land documents for both hard and soft copies
- Support the development, implementation and maintenance of land procedures
- Work closely with various internal departments including Legal, Administration, Finance and Operations
- Provide support to other companies affiliated with our client as required
- Source for the survey maps required from the Surveys of Kenya
- Oversee the fencing of all company land properties
- Supervise guards and ensure adequate security is provided over various premises
- Any other duty as instructed by the supervisor.
Skills & Qualifications
- Diploma in Real Estate Management / Property Management
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience in Real Estate Management
- Knowledge of the regulatory and permitting requirements of all regulators in Kenya
- Must be conversant with land processes, with experience conducting land searches at the Lands Registry.
- Experience with surveys in Kenya.
- Ability to manage various properties all over the country and conduct due diligence.
- Self-motivated with impeccable time management skills
- Ability to resolve disputes particularly boundary disputes
- Keen eye for detail
- Excellent communication skills
N.B
- Real Estate Management experience is a MUST
- Knowledge of land regulatory and permitting requirements of all regulators in the country including Lands Registry is a MUST
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; kindly send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Property / Land Administrator) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Wednesday 22nd July 2020.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted