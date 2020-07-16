AICCAD is a child focused organization seeking to recruit a Grants Accountant for our GICEP Program in Homabay County to be based at the Nairobi Office.

AICCAD is implementing a 3 year funded project through Help A Child Organisation which seeks to improve the physical, spiritual, mental, psychological and social wellbeing of children and youth in Gwassi Division, Homabay County by the year 2019 through increased social resilience of 5,400 households in Suba South Sub County, improved access to education for 2,800 children in pre-primary, Primary and Secondary school in 70 villages and lastly through increased participation of 2,450 youths aged 15 – 30 years from Suba South Sub County in socio-economic activities.

Reporting to the Financial Controller, the Grant Accountant is responsible for enforcing stringent financial controls, systems and procedures to ensure financial accountability for all HACA grants in AICCAD.

Specific Responsibilities:

Budgeting – preparation, monitoring and management of annual, bi-annual, quarterly and monthly budgets for the projects to ensure good stewardship and accountability of resources

Capacity building – Build capacity of project staff on grants management, procurement, cash management, risk management among others

Grant management – disseminate to other staff the grant obligations and ensure compliance to grant requirements and with all Kenyan laws and regulations

Procurement – prepare quarterly procurement plans and facilitate project procurement in line with grant procurement guidelines

Finance administration – Responsible for managing grant liquidity ensuring there is adequate liquidity for implementation of grants objectives; managing project staff advances and ensuring they are accounted for as per laid down policy; facilitate preparation of grant payments while ensuring all supporting documents as per grant work plans and agreements are in place; upload payments accurately onto the accounting system; ensure all grants documents are well filed and all information therein is shared with relevant staff; ensure all payroll payments charged to the grant are accurate, and all statutory deductions are remitted on time; ensure all staff have the necessary insurance covers; oversee inputting and updating financial and grants information onto the Project connect; responsible for Petty cash management and reconciliations thereof

Asset management – provide oversight for grant assets ensuring they are reconciled, well managed (including review of vehicle/motorcycle logbooks), efficiently utilized, logged to the system and insured.

Reporting – Preparation of annual, bi-annual, quarterly and monthly project financial reports, budget variance reports including variance explanations, management reports, donor reports and all reconciliations there of

Communication – Responding/acting on all donor concerns/queries and clarifications while ensuring all audit and donor recommendations are acted on in time.

Audit – Facilitating project/grants internal and external audits – make available all required project audit documents, respond to various audit queries, develop an action plan to implement all audit recommendations, provide an update on implementation of audit recommendations within the quarterly, bi-annual and annual reports.

Key Result Areas.

Financial results are achieved as per the approved budgets and grant agreements.

Project staff capacity enhanced to comply 0 with all grant obligations.

Project procurements conducted as per the approved procurement plans, budgets and grant agreements.

Timely, effective and efficient finance administrative services offered to staff and projects

Up to date asset register maintained as per the approved grant agreement requirements

Accurate, quality, and timely financial reports prepared that provides justification for financial resources allocated to accomplish project objectives

Timely feedback and response provided on all project related financial queries

Up to date audit recommendation plan implemented.

Supervisory Responsibilities: None.

Required Qualifications and Experience:

Academic Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting / Finance.

Certified Public Accountant of Kenya (CPA-K)

Knowledge

Minimum of Five years relevant work experience, three of which should be in a busy NGO or related funding setup

Good Financial management skills , attention to details, a team player and able to work under pressure

Experience in multi-donor projects budgeting and reporting.

Ability to set up and maintain financial systems, develop internal control procedures;

Skills and Abilities

Hands on experience in computerized accounting applications / software and proficient in Excel

Ability to work flexibly and adapt to changing demands and circumstances.

Be conversant with Kenyan taxation laws and ability to prepare income tax returns.

Be willing to travel to the Field.

Disclaimer: This job description is not an exhaustive list of the skill, effort, duties, and responsibilities associated with the position.

How to Apply

When applying; please attach your Cover Letter & CV including salary expectation, day-time contact phone numbers, as well as names and contact information of three professional references.

The deadline for receiving the applications will be on 17th July 2020 at the close of Business 5.00 p.m.

Kindly send your CV & Cover Letter to recruitment@aiccad.org

Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Visit our website on http://www.aiccad.org for more information