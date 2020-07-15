Wednesday, July 15, 2020 – A number of ambulance owners are smiling all the way to the bank.

This is as a result of the money they are paid from the Ministry of Health over contact tracing and taking COVID 19 patients to isolation centres across the country.

According to an ambulance owner (let’s call him Tobby) to avoid reprisals from his employer, every ambulance is paid Sh 28,000 for every contact traced.

“Yes it is true we are paid well over contact tracing.”

“For example, if I collect one COVID 19 patient, MOH official writes that I have collected five patients and they share the rest of the money among themselves,” Tobby revealed.

Mike said MOH officials are making a kill because of exaggerating the numbers, especially in Nairobi and Mombasa Counties.

This information comes even as it emerged that some health officials at the Ministry are also smiling all the way to the bank after they made a killing during the Covid19 pandemic through dubious deals.

The Kenyan DAILY POST