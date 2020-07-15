Title: Tellers – Sacco,
Location: Nairobi,
Salary: Competitive,
Our client is one of the leading saccos in Kenya. They seek to hire tellers to assist in servicing their customers.
Responsibilities
- Telling
- Process all cash transactions taking place in the Sacco
- Maintain accurate details of each transaction
- Perform due diligence to member accounts while performing telling duties i.e. verification of key account details.
- Tally the full cash amount at the end of each day
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Banking, Economics, Communications, Sociology, Statistics, Business Administration, Accounting or any other related field
- At least 2-3 years’ experience in Telling jobs
- Experience in market research and innovation projects, communication and promotional activities
How to Apply
Please only send your CV quoting the job title in the email subject (Tellers – Sacco) to careers@metropal.co.ke before 31st July 2020.
Kindly indicate current/last salary on your CV.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing. Only applicants meeting the strict criteria outlined above will be contacted.